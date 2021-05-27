DIRECTV will begin 4K coverage of the 2021 French Open tennis tournament with first round play this Sunday and running through the finals on June 12 and 13th.

The tournament, which is also known as the Roland-Garros, will be simulcast in high-def on NBC and the Tennis Channel.

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top TV Discounts!

DIRECTV will also show the French Open on its HD mosaic channel which will feature as many as six matches at the same time, a ticker with real-time scores and commentary, an interactive leaderboard and tournament draw, and other features.

The 4K coverage will be available on DIRECTV’s channels 104-108.

“Bringing together the top players in arguably the most grueling tennis tournament in the world with incredible 4K UHD video quality that puts you inside the experience is the best match-up in tennis,” states Rob Thun, DIRECTV’s chief content officer and executive vice president.

DIRECTV says it will provide more than 140 hours of 4K coverage from the tournament, including the first round, second round, third round, quarterfinals, round of 16, semifinals, and finals.

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top TV Discounts!

To watch the event in 4K, DIRECTV customers will need a Genie HD DVR (model HR54 or later); a DIRECTV 4K ready TV, or a 4K TV connected to a 4K Genie Mini; and a Select package or higher.

Comcast offered the 2020 French Open in 4K, but has yet to confirm it will deliver this year’s tournament in the format. The TV Answer Man has asked Comcast for a response, and will report back here if we receive one.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

