TV Answer Man, I’ve been thinking of cutting the cord and getting Sling TV which seems like a good deal for $35 a month. But does Sling TV have local channels like CBS and NBC? That’s a deal breaker for me if they don’t. My wife won’t let me switch. — Terry, Houston.

Terry, before I answer your question, a few facts about Sling TV for readers who are not familiar with it.

Sling TV, which is owned by Dish, is a multi-channel, live streaming service that offers basic packages starting at $35 a month. (The service is now doing a limited-time promotion with the first month for just $10.)

There are two basic plans: Blue and Orange.

The Blue plan provides more than 50 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package only offers more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

Sling TV does not carry ABC or CBS in any market, but it does offer the local affiliates for NBC and Fox in some areas.

Here are the markets where Sling carries Fox:

New York WNYW Philadelphia WTXF Chicago WFLD Detroit WJBK Washington, DC WTTG Atlanta WAGA Houston KRIV Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne WOFL Tampa/St. Petersburg WTVT Gainesville WOGX MIlwaukee WITI Minneapolis/St. Paul KMSP Dallas/Ft. Worth KDFW Austin KTBC Phoenix KSAZ Seattle KCPQ Los Angeles KTTV San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose KTVU

Here are the markets where Sling carries NBC:

New York WNBC Philadelphia WCAU Chicago WMAQ Boston WBTS Washington, DC WRC-TV Miami/Ft. Lauderdale WTVJ Hartford/New Haven WVIT Dallas/Ft. Worth KXAS Los Angeles KNBC San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose KNTV San Diego

Sling does not carry additional network affiliates because it’s trying to keep programming costs down, which allows it to charge just $35 a month for the base plan. Other live streamers, such as YouTube TV and Hulu Live, which do carry local channels, start at $64.99 a month. Sling instead recommends that subscribers use an antenna or the Locast app to watch their locals.

Terry, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

