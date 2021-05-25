Amazon next month (June 2021) plans to add 52 new TV shows and movies to its Prime lineup, including six originals.

The new titles will include season two of Flack, an Amazon original series starring Anna Paquin as a high-level PR executive who spins stories while her life spins out of control; season seven (and series finale) of Bosch, the Amazon original crime drama which stars Titus Wellliver as a homicide detective in Los Angeles; and Dom, an Amazon original dramatic series about a Brazilian cop who must investigate his own son’s drug empire.

Also notable: Ali, the 2001 bio film starring Will Smith as boxing legend Muhammad Ali; Burn After Reading, the Coen Bros. screwball comedy/drama starring Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand as amateur espionage traders; Revoluionary Road, the absorbing 2008 drama reuniting Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as a unsettled settled couple in mid-1950s Connecticut; season four of Billions, the Showtime drama about ruthless hedge fund traders; and The Wrestler, the brilliant 2008 drama starring Mickey Rourke as a washed-up professional wrestler who tries to reconcile with his rebellious daughter, played by Evan Rachel Wood.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2021 to Amazon Prime:

June 1

Movies

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)

Series

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)

Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)

Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)

Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)

Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 4

Series

Dom – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Family Man – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Britannia: Season 2

June 9

Series

Billions: Season 4

June 11

Movies

Pinocchio (2020)

Series

Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

June 18

Series

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

June 25

Series

Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1



