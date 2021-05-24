TV Answer Man, I know that YouTube TV said it would have 4K shows but have they added them yet? Seems like they said so a long time ago, right? Is any other cord-cutting live service offering 4K? — Gene, Boston.

Gene, YouTube TV announced in mid-February that it would add 4K programming to its live streaming service. In the announcement on the company’s web site, Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer, suggested the 4K feature would be an ‘add-on’ option requiring an extra fee.

However, Mohan in February did not offer a launch date for 4K. And now, more than three months later, YouTube TV still does not offer 4K shows and movies in its lineup.

Asked about the 4K feature, YouTube’s Twitter customer service team said this last week:

“We don’t have news about the availability of 4K resolution on YouTube TV yet, but we’re working on having this feature, so stay tuned for updates. Let us know if you have other questions,” the YouTube TV team tweeted.

The good news is that YouTube TV is not retreating from its commitment. The bad news is that YouTube TV is still not offering a launch date.

There have been suggestions on social media sites that the streamer is waiting for a 4K channel launch from ESPN, but it has not been confirmed that the sports network plans to offer a 4K-dedicated service.

The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this situation and report back here if anything changes. Until YouTube TV adds 4K, FuboTV remains the only multi-channel, live streaming service that has 4K programming.

Gene, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

