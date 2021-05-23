Netflix this week (May 23-29) plans to add 12 new TV shows and movies to its streaming service, including 11 originals.

The new titles will include part two of season five of Lucifer, the Netflix original series about a detective-assisting Devil on Earth (Tom Ellis); season three of Master of None, a Netflix original comedy series from Aziz Ansari on the rollercoaster ride called marriage; and season three (and series finale) of The Kominsky Method, a Netflix original drama/comedy series starring Michael Douglas as a former Hollywood star who now teaches acting and aging.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Sunday, May 23

Master of None, season 3 – Netflix Original

Tuesday, May 25

Home

Wednesday, May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — Netflix Film

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — Netflix Documentary

Nail Bomber: Manhunt — Netflix Documentary

Thursday, May 27

Black Space — Netflix Original

Blue Miracle — Netflix Film

Eden — Netflix Anime

Soy Rada: Serendipity — Netflix Comedy Special

Friday, May 28

Dog Gone Trouble — Netflix Family

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — Netflix Original

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — Netflix Original

— Phillip Swann

