Netflix this week (May 23-29) plans to add 12 new TV shows and movies to its streaming service, including 11 originals.
The new titles will include part two of season five of Lucifer, the Netflix original series about a detective-assisting Devil on Earth (Tom Ellis); season three of Master of None, a Netflix original comedy series from Aziz Ansari on the rollercoaster ride called marriage; and season three (and series finale) of The Kominsky Method, a Netflix original drama/comedy series starring Michael Douglas as a former Hollywood star who now teaches acting and aging.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:
Sunday, May 23
Master of None, season 3 – Netflix Original
Tuesday, May 25
Home
Wednesday, May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — Netflix Film
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — Netflix Documentary
Nail Bomber: Manhunt — Netflix Documentary
Thursday, May 27
Black Space — Netflix Original
Blue Miracle — Netflix Film
Eden — Netflix Anime
Soy Rada: Serendipity — Netflix Comedy Special
Friday, May 28
Dog Gone Trouble — Netflix Family
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — Netflix Original
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — Netflix Original
