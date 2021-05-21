Netflix next month (June 2021) plans to add 105 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 60 originals.
The new titles will include season two of Lupin, the Netflix original dramatic series starring Omar Sy as a renowned thief in Paris who vows to avenge his father’s death; Sweet Tooth, a Netflix original series based on the DC Comics saga about a half-deer, half-boy; Awake, a Netflix original sci-fi film starring Gina Rodriguez as a mother who must navigate the possible ending of the world while being unable to sleep; season two of Black Summer, a Netflix original series starring Jaime King as a mother who’s separated from her daughter during a zombie apocalypse; Fatherhood, a Netflix original movie starring Kevin Hart as a struggling single Dad; and The Ice Road, a Netflix original dramatic movie starring Liam Neeson as a ice road driver who must rescue a group of miners who are trapped amid thawing waters.
Also notable: This Is Pop, a Netflix original documentary featuring a motley crew of musicians; Penguin Town, a Netflix original documentary about a group of endangered penguins in a South African town; and the second (and final) season of Feel Good, a Netflix original comedy series starring Mae Martin as a comedienne involved in a complicated romance.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2021 to Netflix:
June 1
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — Netflix Family
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
June 2
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval — Netflix Film
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
June 3
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — Netflix Comedy Special
Creator’s File: GOLD — Netflix Original Series
Dancing Queens — Netflix Film
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 and 2 — Netflix Film
Summertime: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — Netflix Documentary
Feel Good: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Sweet Tooth — Netflix Original
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — Netflix Film
Xtreme — Netflix Film
June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — Netflix Documentary
June 7
Vampire Academy
June 9
Awake — Netflix Film
Fresh, Fried & Crispy — Netflix Original Series
LA’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle — Netflix Film
June 10
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos — Netflix Original Series
June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Lupin: Part 2 — Netflix Original Series
Skater Girl — Netflix Film
Trese — Netflix Anime
Wish Dragon — Netflix Family
June 13
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
June 14
Elite Short Stories — Netflix Original Series
June 15
FTA
Let’s Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind — Netflix Interactive Experience
Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series
June 16
Lowriders
Penguin Town — Netflix Documentary
Silver Skates — Netflix Film
June 17
Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Katla — Netflix Original Series
Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
A Family — Netflix Film
Elite: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series
Fatherhood — Netflix Film
Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film
The Rational Life — Netflix Original Series
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series
June 19
Nevertheless — Netflix Original Series
June 22
This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary
June 23
Good on Paper — Netflix Film
The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film
Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
June 24
Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime
The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track — Netflix Documentary
June 25
The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Ice Road — Netflix Film
Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series
June 26
Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary
June 28
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — Netflix Anime
June 29
StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family
June 30
America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — Netflix Documentary
Dates to be announced:
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — Netflix Film
Jiva! — Netflix Original Series
Ray — Netflix Original Series
Record of Ragnarok —Netflix Anime
So Not Worth It — Netflix Original Series
