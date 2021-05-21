Netflix next month (June 2021) plans to add 105 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 60 originals.

The new titles will include season two of Lupin, the Netflix original dramatic series starring Omar Sy as a renowned thief in Paris who vows to avenge his father’s death; Sweet Tooth, a Netflix original series based on the DC Comics saga about a half-deer, half-boy; Awake, a Netflix original sci-fi film starring Gina Rodriguez as a mother who must navigate the possible ending of the world while being unable to sleep; season two of Black Summer, a Netflix original series starring Jaime King as a mother who’s separated from her daughter during a zombie apocalypse; Fatherhood, a Netflix original movie starring Kevin Hart as a struggling single Dad; and The Ice Road, a Netflix original dramatic movie starring Liam Neeson as a ice road driver who must rescue a group of miners who are trapped amid thawing waters.

Also notable: This Is Pop, a Netflix original documentary featuring a motley crew of musicians; Penguin Town, a Netflix original documentary about a group of endangered penguins in a South African town; and the second (and final) season of Feel Good, a Netflix original comedy series starring Mae Martin as a comedienne involved in a complicated romance.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2021 to Netflix:

June 1

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2 Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — Netflix Family Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest The Wind

What Women Want



June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval — Netflix Film

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — Netflix Comedy Special

Creator’s File: GOLD — Netflix Original Series

Dancing Queens — Netflix Film

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 and 2 — Netflix Film

Summertime: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — Netflix Documentary

Feel Good: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Sweet Tooth — Netflix Original

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — Netflix Film

Xtreme — Netflix Film June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — Netflix Documentary June 7

Vampire Academy June 9

Awake — Netflix Film

Fresh, Fried & Crispy — Netflix Original Series

LA’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle — Netflix Film Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals! June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos — Netflix Original Series June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Lupin: Part 2 — Netflix Original Series Skater Girl — Netflix Film

Trese — Netflix Anime

Wish Dragon — Netflix Family June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist June 14

Elite Short Stories — Netflix Original Series June 15

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — Netflix Family Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind — Netflix Interactive Experience

Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town — Netflix Documentary

Silver Skates — Netflix Film June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Katla — Netflix Original Series

Silver Linings Playbook Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals! June 18

A Family — Netflix Film

Elite: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series

Fatherhood — Netflix Film

Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film

The Rational Life — Netflix Original Series

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series June 19

Nevertheless — Netflix Original Series June 22

This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary June 23

Good on Paper — Netflix Film

The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film

Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series June 24

Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime

The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track — Netflix Documentary June 25

The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Ice Road — Netflix Film Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series June 26

Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals! June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — Netflix Anime June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family June 30

America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — Netflix Documentary



Dates to be announced:

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — Netflix Film

Jiva! — Netflix Original Series

Ray — Netflix Original Series

Record of Ragnarok —Netflix Anime

So Not Worth It — Netflix Original Series Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles. Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message. — Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

