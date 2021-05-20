Verizon customers with a wireless, FiOS or 5G account can now get two months free of Sling TV as part of a joint promotional offer from the companies. But the deal is only good for consumers who do not have a previous or existing Sling TV account.

Sling TV normally costs $35 a month, although the live streaming service is now running a promotion where new customers can subscribe for $10 for the first month.

The Verizon offer includes two months free of Sling’s Blue or Orange base packages, or two months of Sling International, or three months of Sling Latino.

Sling’s Blue plan provides more than 50 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package only offers more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

“We’ll continue to lead the market with our delivery of not only unmatched value in live TV, but also unique, customer-centric packaging flexibility and innovation across live sports, news and entertainment. We’re proud to partner with Verizon to provide their customers a terrific opportunity to experience the benefits of Sling TV,” Michael Schwimmer, Sling TV’s president said in a press release.

You can learn how to sign up for the Sling/Verizon offer here.

— Phillip Swann

