HBO Max next month (June 2021) plans to add 112 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including two more ‘same-day’ movies.
The new titles will include The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, a Warner Bros. original film starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as paranormal investigators who search for answers behind the possession of a young boy and a mysterious murder; and In the Heights, a Warner Bros. original film based on the play about a Latin community in New York that finds solace in song. (Both films will premiere in theaters and HBO Max on the same day. They will also be available in 4K Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, on HBO Max.)
Also notable in June: All eight Harry Potter films; the season two premiere of Betty, the HBO original teen comedy series about female skaters; the season one finale of Hacks, the HBO original comedy starring Jean Smart as a legendary comedienne whose stardom has faded; and The Little Things, the Warner Bros. movie mystery starring Denzel Washington as a deputy sheriff hunting for a serial killer.
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2021 to HBO Max. (Titles with HBO in parenthesis will also be available on the pay TV edition of HBO.)
June 1
A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
Camelot, 1967
Cold Case
The Conjuring 2, 2016
Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)
Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dr. Strangelove, 1964
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)
El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)
Extract, 2009 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
The Green Mile, 1999
The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
Iris, 2001 (HBO)
It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
Jerry Maguire, 1996
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)
Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Shazam!, 2019
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Stoker, 2013 (HBO)
Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)
This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
True Romance, 1993
Victor/Victoria, 1982
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Without a Trace
June 2
To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
June 3
The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)
June 4
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)
June 5
Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
Off the Air, Season 10
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
June 6
Rizzoli & Isles
June 8
Billy on the Street
Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
June 9
Young Hearts, 2020
June 10
F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)
Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Lazor Wulf, Season 2
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale
June 11
Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
In the Heights
June 12
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)
June 15
Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 17
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)
June 18
Super Friends
June 19
Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
June 22
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
June 24
LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere
June 25
Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)
PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
June 29
The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Dates to be announced
Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1, Part 2 Premiere
In Treatment, season 4 finale (HBO)
Starstruck, Max Original Series Premiere
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann