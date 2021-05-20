HBO Max next month (June 2021) plans to add 112 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including two more ‘same-day’ movies.

The new titles will include The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, a Warner Bros. original film starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as paranormal investigators who search for answers behind the possession of a young boy and a mysterious murder; and In the Heights, a Warner Bros. original film based on the play about a Latin community in New York that finds solace in song. (Both films will premiere in theaters and HBO Max on the same day. They will also be available in 4K Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, on HBO Max.)

Also notable in June: All eight Harry Potter films; the season two premiere of Betty, the HBO original teen comedy series about female skaters; the season one finale of Hacks, the HBO original comedy starring Jean Smart as a legendary comedienne whose stardom has faded; and The Little Things, the Warner Bros. movie mystery starring Denzel Washington as a deputy sheriff hunting for a serial killer.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2021 to HBO Max. (Titles with HBO in parenthesis will also be available on the pay TV edition of HBO.)

June 1

A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)

Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)

Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Camelot, 1967

Cold Case

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)

Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dr. Strangelove, 1964

Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)

Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)

El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)

The Green Mile, 1999

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)

Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Jerry Maguire, 1996

Just Married, 2003 (HBO)

Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003

The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)

Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Orange County, 2002 (HBO)

Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)

The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)

Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)

Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Shazam!, 2019

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)

Stoker, 2013 (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)

True Romance, 1993

Victor/Victoria, 1982

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Without a Trace

June 2

To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

June 3

The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)

June 4

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)

June 5

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)

Off the Air, Season 10

June 6

Rizzoli & Isles

June 8

Billy on the Street

Killerman, 2019 (HBO)

June 9

Young Hearts, 2020

June 10

F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)

Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Lazor Wulf, Season 2

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale

June 11

Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

In the Heights

June 12

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)

June 15

Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 17

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)

June 18

Super Friends

June 19

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)

June 22

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

June 24

LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere

June 25

Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)

PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

June 29

The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Dates to be announced

Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1, Part 2 Premiere

In Treatment, season 4 finale (HBO)

Starstruck, Max Original Series Premiere

