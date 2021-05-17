TV Answer Man, I read that Netflix has some of the best 4K programming around, but I can’t seem to find it on my Netflix menu. What am I doing wrong? — Nate, Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Nate, you’re right. Netflix has arguably the best 4K catalog in the TV industry with hundreds of movies and TV shows in the format, including The Irishman, The Woman In the Window, Halston, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Lupin, among many, many others. Many of the 4K shows on Netflix are also available in HDR (High Dynamic Range), which can make the picture even more vivid and realistic.

You can find out if a title is in 4k by clicking on it and searching for the 4K or Dolby Vision label at the top of the episode information. There’s usually a Menu line for 4K titles on your Netflix home page. If you’re having trouble finding either, I suspect you do not have Netflix’s 4K package.

The only Netflix plan that offers 4K programming is its Premium package which costs $17.99 a month. In addition to providing 4K titles, Netflix’s ‘Premium’ plan allows you to watch the streamer on four different screens at the same time.

The next lowest Netflix package (Standard), which costs $13.99 a month, does not include 4K or four simultaneous screens. You only get HD programming and two screens.

One last note to get 4K on Netflix: The service advocates that your Internet speed be a minimum of 25 Mbps to watch a program in 4K. Otherwise, your show will likely experience technical hiccups, known as buffering, causing the picture to freeze or go black for a period of time.

I should also note that Netflix isn’t saying you need to subscribe to a 25 Mbps plan from your Internet provider. It means your speed should consistently be 25 Mbps. And that means you need a plan that has a higher maximum speed, such as 50 Mbps or 75 Mbps (or higher), to ensure that your viewing speed will be at least 25 Mbps most of the time.

As you probably know, the true speed of your Internet service often is significantly lower than the advertised maximum speed, particularly if you are using a WiFi system.

Nate, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

