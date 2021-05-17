TV Answer Man, I read that Netflix has some of the best 4K programming around, but I can’t seem to find it on my Netflix menu. What am I doing wrong? — Nate, Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Nate, you’re right. Netflix has arguably the best 4K catalog in the TV industry with hundreds of movies and TV shows in the format, including The Irishman, The Woman In the Window, Halston, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Lupin, among many, many others. Many of the 4K shows on Netflix are also available in HDR (High Dynamic Range), which can make the picture even more vivid and realistic.
You can find out if a title is in 4k by clicking on it and searching for the 4K or Dolby Vision label at the top of the episode information. There’s usually a Menu line for 4K titles on your Netflix home page. If you’re having trouble finding either, I suspect you do not have Netflix’s 4K package.
The only Netflix plan that offers 4K programming is its Premium package which costs $17.99 a month. In addition to providing 4K titles, Netflix’s ‘Premium’ plan allows you to watch the streamer on four different screens at the same time.
The next lowest Netflix package (Standard), which costs $13.99 a month, does not include 4K or four simultaneous screens. You only get HD programming and two screens.
One last note to get 4K on Netflix: The service advocates that your Internet speed be a minimum of 25 Mbps to watch a program in 4K. Otherwise, your show will likely experience technical hiccups, known as buffering, causing the picture to freeze or go black for a period of time.
I should also note that Netflix isn’t saying you need to subscribe to a 25 Mbps plan from your Internet provider. It means your speed should consistently be 25 Mbps. And that means you need a plan that has a higher maximum speed, such as 50 Mbps or 75 Mbps (or higher), to ensure that your viewing speed will be at least 25 Mbps most of the time.
As you probably know, the true speed of your Internet service often is significantly lower than the advertised maximum speed, particularly if you are using a WiFi system.
Nate, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!
— Phillip Swann
I have 50 mbps service on a cat5 connection coming into my Visio P series 75 inch 4K HDR TV, but my TV menus only shows 20 mps. Vizio tech support says that us normal. I’be run speed tests with a lap top on the car 5 cable and it says 55 mbps. Dies that sound right to you please?
I use the Netflix app on my TV which has the Android TV operating system. When I click the ‘Info’ button on the remote, an info box appears in the upper left of the screen displaying pixel format and data rate. For instance, when viewing a Netflix show with 4K HDR content then a nominal date rate would be about 15 to 18 Mbps (and of course 3840 x 2160 pixel format). That data rate is the data rate the TV is receiving the streaming content. It is NOT the maximum data rate that your ISP can provide data into your house. There are several download speed test sights that can provide that info. Most device’s Netflix app has a utility built in that runs a download speed test to make sure that device can get data at sufficient rates.
BTW; you have done well by using an ethernet cable. Something not often mentioned is that connecting your streaming device (TV, Roku, etc) using an ethernet cable usually delivers a more reliable and faster internet connection to your router / modem.
Hope this helps.
Hello,
Your speed test using your laptop is a better reading to use as your network speed baseline. I believe that your problem may be that the Netflix app doesn’t support 4K or you are not paying for the 4K service.
Contact Vizio to find out if you TV’s app supports 4K and HDR.
It does on my Vizio p65-e1. If it does. then you need to confirm that you are paying for the correct level of Netflix service.
Not sure what you’re asking. Are you asking if 55 is fast enough for 4K? If so, proof is in the pudding.