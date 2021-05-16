Netflix this week (May 16-22) plans to add 13 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including six originals.

The new titles will include Army of the Dead, a Netflix original film starring Dave Bautista as the chief of a robbery crew who plans to rob a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The movie, which is directed by Zack Snyder, has a score of 74 at Rottentomatoes.com, which aggregates critic reviews.

“An ambitious, over-the-top zombie heist mashup, Army of the Dead brings Zack Snyder back to his genre roots with a suitably gory splash,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Army of the Dead premiered in theaters on May 14,

Also notable this week: Season two of Who Killed Sara?, a Netflix original thriller from Mexico about a recent prison parolee who investigates the murder of his sister.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Sunday, May 16

Sleight

Tuesday, May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson — Netflix Film

Wednesday, May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Thursday, May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Friday, May 21

Army of the Dead — Netflix Film

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — Netflix Family

The Neighbor: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Saturday, May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes —Live At Abbey Road Studios

