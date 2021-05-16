Major League Baseball is offering the MLB.TV package of out-of-market games for half price in a limited time promotion.
The price is normally $129.99, but is now available for $64.99.
The plan’s single-team option, which normally costs $109.99, is now available for $54.99. The single-team package enables you to follow a single team without paying the full price for all games and all teams (minus your local teams.).
For $64.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can now watch every remaining 2021 out-of-market regular season game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
New 2021 MLB TV features include personalized game and content recommendations and an expanded library of programming including documentaries and classic games. There’s also a new ‘MLB Big Inning’ weeknight feature which offers action from around the league with live look-ins and breaking highlights.
Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package. You can not watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.
MLB does not say when the half-price promotion will end. The league’s Extra Innings package, which is available on cable and satellite TV services, is not running a reduced price promotion.
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
SPORTs…ALL SPORTS…will DIE with the baby boomer…only those IDIOTS pay these crazy prices to sit on their ass and watch their money go out the window WHILE their arteries clog and then DIE sooner…U nited S tates of A** HOLES !!
All local teams that are blacked out live are available on demand 90 minutes after the games end. Your local MLB teams are based on your zip code. MLB TV also includes MLB Audio where the radio broadcasts are blackout free.