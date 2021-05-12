Is Live Streaming Still Just $10 a Month?

TV Answer Man, I remember awhile back that DIRECTV Now was just $10 a month. Can you still get it that cheap? I might cancel DIRECTV if you can. Let me know? — Betty, Statesville, North Carolina.

Betty, you have a good memory. DIRECTV Now, which is now called AT&T TV, once offered a promotional price of $10 a month for the first three months of service. However, that deal is long gone, as is the name DIRECTV Now. AT&T TV’s monthly packages now begin at $69.99.

But there are two multi-channel, live streaming services that are now offering $10 a month deals.

Sling TV, the live streamer owned by Dish, is permitting new customers to pay just $10 a month for their first month of basic service (Orange or Blue package). The price is $35 a month after the one-month period ends.

And Vidgo has been running a promotional offer of $10 a month for returning and new customers. The price rises to $55 a month after the first month.

If you’re not familiar with Sling, it offers two base packages. The Blue plan provides more than 50 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

Sling’s Orange package only offers more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

Vidgo’s base package includes 85 channels, including several national sports networks such as the NFL Network. ESPN, the ACC Network, FS1, FS2, the Big Ten Network, the SEC Network and the Pac 12 Network. There are also such basic cable staples as A&E, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, BET, Fox News, Lifetime, HGTV, the Food Network, and Nickelodeon.

Betty, you might want to give them a try. And remember you can cancel anytime before your second month of service begins so you won’t have to pay more than $10 if you don’t want to.

Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

