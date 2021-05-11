TV Answer Man, I read your story about YouTube TV offering a reduced price for the first month or two, but when I went to their site, it still had their $64.99 a month rate. Were you wrong? How come I can’t get these so-called promo prices you talked about? — Candy, Madison, Wisconsin.

Candy, I reported on April 11 that YouTube TV was offering reduced monthly prices to select new customers. The normal base rate for the live streaming service is $64.99 a month. However, the YouTube TV web site was occasionally posting a promotional offer that reduced the first month of service to $44.99. On other occasions, the site featured a $54.99 a month price for the first three months of service.

Well, it’s exactly a month later and YouTube TV is still offering those promo prices. But, again, it’s for select customers, meaning the reduced rate is not always displayed on its web site. If you are having trouble seeing the promo offer, I would suggest refreshing the page until it appears. It might take several times to refresh, but eventually the promo price will display.

It’s unclear why the promotional prices are not available each time you visit the YouTube TV site, but the service may be conducting an experiment before offering them to everyone. The TV Answer Man last month asked YouTube TV for an explanation, but it never responded.

By the way, in addition to the promo prices, YouTube TV is now offering a free two-week trial which includes the live channels and DVR service.

Candy, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

