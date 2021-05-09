Netflix this week (May 9-15) plans to add 23 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.
The new titles will include The Woman In the Window, a Netflix original dramatic movie starring Amy Adams as an anxiety-ridden psychologist who thinks her neighbor has mysteriously disappeared. The strong supporting cast includes Gary Oldman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianne Moore, and Anthony Mackie.
Also notable this week: Part two of Love, Death & Robots, a Netflix original adult animated series chronicling the clash or future innovation with human nature; Halston, a Netflix original mini-series from Ryan Murphy starring Ewan McGregor as the fashion icon; and season three of Haunted, the Netflix original series about ‘real people’ who describe their experiences with the paranormal.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:
Monday, May 10
Jeopardy! New Collections
Tuesday, May 11
Use For My Talent, season one
Money, Explained — Netflix Documentary
Wednesday, May 12
Dance of the Forty One (2021)
Oxygen
The Upshaws
Thursday, May 13
Castlevania: Season 4 — Netflix Anime
Layer Cake
Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi
Cinema Bandi
Friday, May 14
Alma Mater, season one
Ferry — Netflix Film
The Mystic River, season one
Haunted: Season 3 — Netflix Original
I Am All Girls — Netflix Film
Jungle Beat: The Movie — Netflix Family
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
Move to Heaven, season one — Netflix Original
The Strange House — Netflix Film
The Woman in the Window — Netflix Film
Halston — Netflix Original
The Upshaws: The Afterparty
Saturday, May 15
Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 2
— Phillip Swann