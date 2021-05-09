Netflix this week (May 9-15) plans to add 23 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.

The new titles will include The Woman In the Window, a Netflix original dramatic movie starring Amy Adams as an anxiety-ridden psychologist who thinks her neighbor has mysteriously disappeared. The strong supporting cast includes Gary Oldman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianne Moore, and Anthony Mackie.

Also notable this week: Part two of Love, Death & Robots, a Netflix original adult animated series chronicling the clash or future innovation with human nature; Halston, a Netflix original mini-series from Ryan Murphy starring Ewan McGregor as the fashion icon; and season three of Haunted, the Netflix original series about ‘real people’ who describe their experiences with the paranormal.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Monday, May 10

Jeopardy! New Collections

Tuesday, May 11

Use For My Talent, season one

Money, Explained — Netflix Documentary

Wednesday, May 12

Dance of the Forty One (2021)

Oxygen

The Upshaws

Thursday, May 13

Castlevania: Season 4 — Netflix Anime

Layer Cake

Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi

Cinema Bandi Friday, May 14

Alma Mater, season one

Ferry — Netflix Film

The Mystic River, season one

Haunted: Season 3 — Netflix Original

I Am All Girls — Netflix Film

Jungle Beat: The Movie — Netflix Family

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — Netflix Original

Move to Heaven, season one — Netflix Original

The Strange House — Netflix Film

The Woman in the Window — Netflix Film Halston — Netflix Original

The Upshaws: The Afterparty Saturday, May 15

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 2

