TV Answer Man, I was thinking of getting AT&T TV because it has a lot of sports channels including MASN in my area where the Washington Nationals play. But before I pay up, does it have a free trial? I would like to try it out before subscribing it so I know it works okay. I looked at their web site and I don’t see a free trial mentioned anywhere. — Tim, Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Tim, you’re right. AT&T TV, the multi-channel, live streaming service owned by AT&T, carries many hard-to-find regional sports channels such as Bally Sports, NESN, Altitude, SportsNet LA, Marquee Sports, and MASN, the TV home of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals. (Note that the regional sports channels are available in AT&T TV’s Choice plan and above, which start at $84.99 a month.)

AT&T TV is the only major live streamer that carries those channels so interest in the service has certainly grown since the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

But is AT&T TV any good? Is it technically sound?

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

With some live streaming services, such as FuboTV and Hulu Live, you could find out by using their seven-day free trial. However, AT&T TV does not offer a free trial.

But before you run off in despair, Tim, if you scour the fine print of AT&T TV’s web site, you’ll notice that AT&T TV offers a full refund to new customers if they cancel within 14 days after subscribing.

“New customers who cancel service in the first 14 days will receive a full refund. Otherwise, no refunds or credits for any partial-month periods or unwatched content,” the site states.

So while it doesn’t advertise a free trial, AT&T TV is basically giving you 14 days to try it out. If you don’t like it, you can cancel and get your money back. That’s just as good as a free trial.

Click Amazon: Today’s Best-Selling TV Antennas!

Hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

