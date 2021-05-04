Several pay TV services, including Comcast, DIRECTV, Dish, FuboTV, Optimum and Verizon, will air five NASCAR races in 4K over the next month, starting with this Sunday’s Goodyear 400 from Darlington, South Carolina.

Fox is also expected to stream the races in 4K on its Fox Sports app. This Sunday’s race, which will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, will also be simulcast in high-def on FS1.

The May 9th race, which will take place at the Darlington Raceway, will be the 120th Cup race in the series history, according to the NASCAR web site. The track’s 1.33-mile oval has an asphalt racing surface with unique angles that require the drivers to motor against the wall.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

DraftKings, the fantasy/gaming site, lists Kyle Larson as the Goodyear 400 race favorite with Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch close behind.

The next four NASCAR races that will be in 4K are:

5/23 Cup Series Racing from COTA (2:30pm ET, FS1)

6/6 Cup Series Racing from Sonoma (4:00pm ET, FS1)

6/13 All-Star Open from the Texas Motor Speedway (6:00pm ET, FS1)

6/13 All-Star Race from the Texas Motor Speedway (8:00pm ET, FS1)

Note: Fox normally produces its 4K coverage in 1080p and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

