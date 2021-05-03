TV Answer Man, I read that AT&T TV carries the Bally Sports regional sports channels and some other regional sports channels. But do they have a regional sports fee like DIRECTV? I know that can really add to the monthly bill if you don’t watch out for it. — John, Scottsdale, Arizona.

John, you’re right. AT&T TV, the multi-channel, live streaming service, carries the Bally Sports regional channels, the only major live streamer to do so. Hulu Live, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV all do not carry them. In addition, AT&T TV offers many other regional sports channels that can’t be found on most streaming services (or even some satellite or cable services) such as MASN, Marquee Sports, SportsNet LA, NESN and Altitude. If you’re a cord-cutting sports fan, AT&T TV is your best choice to follow your home team.

However, since AT&T also owns DIRECTV, which does charge a regional sports fee (up to $10 a month in some markets), it’s reasonable to assume that AT&T TV requires one as well. But I’m happy to report that it does not. There are no regional sports channel fees with AT&T TV.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that AT&T TV’s plans that include regional sports channels start at $84.99 a month. The streamer’s entry package, which costs $69.99 a month, does not include regional sports.

So although AT&T TV does not have a regional sports fee, the $84.99 a month package is $20 more a month than the base rate for YouTube TV, Hulu Live and FuboTV. Of course, they don’t carry most regional sports networks so that’s the trade-off with AT&T TV. You wind up paying $20 more to get more sports.

John, hope that makes sense. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

