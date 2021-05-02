Netflix this week (May 2-8) plans to add 13 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including seven new originals.

The new titles will include Selena: The Series, a Netflix original show about the life of the late Tejano singer; Monster, a Netflix original dramatic film about a brilliant 17-year-old (Kelvin Harrison) whose life is shattered when he’s arrested (possibly falsely) for murder; and Jupiter’s Legacy, a Netflix original series about the challenges of being the children of superheroes, played by Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Also notable this week: The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, a Netflix original documentary that suggests the infamous drive-by shootings in 1970s New York were linked to a Satanic cult.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Tuesday, May 4

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Trash Truck: Season 2

Wednesday, May 5

Framing John DeLorean (2019)

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Documentary)

Thursday, May 6

Dead Man Down (2013)

Friday, May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix Original)

Milestone (Netflix Film)

Monster (2021) (Netflix Film) Saturday, May 8

Mine — Netflix Original

Sleepless Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles. Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message. — Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

