Netflix this week (May 2-8) plans to add 13 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including seven new originals.
The new titles will include Selena: The Series, a Netflix original show about the life of the late Tejano singer; Monster, a Netflix original dramatic film about a brilliant 17-year-old (Kelvin Harrison) whose life is shattered when he’s arrested (possibly falsely) for murder; and Jupiter’s Legacy, a Netflix original series about the challenges of being the children of superheroes, played by Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb.
Also notable this week: The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, a Netflix original documentary that suggests the infamous drive-by shootings in 1970s New York were linked to a Satanic cult.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Sunday, May 2
Hoarders: Season 11
Tuesday, May 4
The Clovehitch Killer (2018)
Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Trash Truck: Season 2
Wednesday, May 5
Framing John DeLorean (2019)
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Documentary)
Thursday, May 6
Dead Man Down (2013)
Friday, May 7
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix Original)
Milestone (Netflix Film)
Monster (2021) (Netflix Film)
Saturday, May 8
Mine — Netflix Original
Sleepless
