Hulu this week (April 25-May 1) plans to add 76 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including the return of a franchise favorite.

The new titles will include the season four premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale, the Hulu original dramatic series starring Elisabeth Moss as a rebel fighting against a dystopian society where all females are slaves; a re-airing of last night’s Academy Awards telecast on ABC, plus the network’s ‘Red Carpet’ pre-show; Reservoir Dogs, Quentin Tarantino’s sensational first film about a group of dysfunction bank robbers who have a mole in their midst; and Arrival, the 2016 dramatic film starring Amy Adams as a brilliant linguist who discovers how to communicate with alien life forms.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Hulu:

Monday, April 26

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)

The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC)

Wednesday, April 28

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Arrival (2016)

Friday, April 30

The Judge (2014)

Saturday, May 1

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)

Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)

Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1-45 (Bravo)

Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)

I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)

Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1-6 (Bravo)

Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1-6 (Bravo)

Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)

500 Days of Summer (2009)

The A-Team (2010)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

Almost Famous (2000)

An Elephant’s Journey (2018)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Assassin (2015)

Betrayed (1988)

Blast From the Past (1999)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bound (1996)

Burning (2018)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2005)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Grace of Monaco (2015)

Grudge Match (2013)

Gundala (2019)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Knowing (2009)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Midnight Heat (1996)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One Fine Day (1996)

The Outsider (1980)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Train to Busan (2016)

True Lies (1994)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Wailing (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make a Porno (2008)

— Phillip Swann

