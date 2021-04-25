Amazon this week (April 25-May 1) plans to add 57 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including a much-anticipated original action film.

The new titles will include Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, an Amazon original movie starring Michael B. Jordan (Creed) as a Navy Seal who uncovers a government conspiracy while investigating the murder of his pregnant wife. You can see a preview of the movie below.

Also notable this week on Amazon Prime: Three Alien films; Scent of a Woman, the 1992 drama/comedy starring Al Pacino as the blind former military officer who teaches life lessons to his young assistant (Chris O’Donnell); and The French Connection, the 1971 police thriller starring Gene Hackman as a New York detective in pursuit of an international drug trafficker.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Amazon Prime:

Monday, April 26

Movies

The Artist (2012)

Wednesday, April 28

Movies

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

The Warlords (2010)

Friday, April 30

Movies

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Saturday, May 1

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two for the Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)

— Phillip Swann

