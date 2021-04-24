Netflix next month (May 2021) plans to add 98 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 42 originals.
The new titles will include part two of season one of The Woman In the Window, a Netflix original dramatic movie starring Amy Adams as an anxiety-ridden psychologist who thinks her neighbor has mysteriously disappeared; part two of season five of Lucifer, the Netflix original series about a detective-assisting Devil on Earth (Tom Ellis); Selena: The Series, a Netflix original show about the life of the late Tejano singer; Monster, a Netflix original dramatic film about a brilliant 17-year-old (Kelvin Harrison) whose life is shattered when he’s arrested (possibly falsely) for murder; and Jupiter’s Legacy, a Netflix original series about the challenges of being the children of superheroes, played by Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb.
Also notable in May: The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, a Netflix original documentary that suggests the infamous drive-by shootings in 1970s New York were linked to a Satanic cult; Army of the Dead, a Netflix original film starring Dave Bautista as the chief of a robbery crew who plans to rob a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak; Season three of Haunted, a Netflix original documentary on the first-hand experiences of people who say they’ve seen ghosts; part two of Love, Death & Robots, a Netflix original adult animated series chronicling the clash or future innovation with human nature; and season two of Who Killed Sara?, a Netflix original thriller from Mexico about a recent prison parolee who investigates the murder of his sister.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2021 to Netflix:
May 1
Aliens Stole My Body (2020)
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best (1989)
Dead Again in Tombstone (2017)
Due Date (2010)
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
Green Zone (2010)
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)
JT LeRoy (2019)
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
Mystic River (2003)
Never Back Down (2008)
Notting Hill (1999)
Open Season (2006)
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
S.M.A.R.T Chase (2017)
Scarface (1983)
Sitting in Limbo (2020)
Stargate (1994)
State of Play (2009)
The Land Before Time (1988)
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)
The Lovely Bones (2009)
The Pelican Brief (1993)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege (1992)
Waist Deep (2006)
Your Highness (2011)
Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
Zombieland (2009)
May 2
Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
The Clovehitch Killer (2018)
Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Trash Truck: Season 2
May 5
Framing John DeLorean (2019)
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Documentary)
May 6
Dead Man Down (2013)
May 7
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix Original)
Milestone (Netflix Film)
Monster (2021) (Netflix Film)
May 8
Mine — Netflix Original
Sleepless
May 11
Money, Explained — Netflix Documentary
May 12
Dance of the Forty One (2021)
Oxygen
The Upshaws
May 13
Castlevania: Season 4 — Netflix Anime
Layer Cake
May 14
Ferry — Netflix Film
Haunted: Season 3 — Netflix Original
I Am All Girls — Netflix Film
Jungle Beat: The Movie — Netflix Family
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
Move to Heaven — Netflix Original
The Strange House — Netflix Film
The Woman in the Window — Netflix Film
Halston — Netflix Original
May 16
Sleight
May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson — Netflix Film
May 19
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — Netflix Original
May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
Army of the Dead — Netflix Film
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — Netflix Family
The Neighbor: Season 2 — Netflix Original
May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes —Live At Abbey Road Studios
May 25
Home
May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — Netflix Film
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — Netflix Documentary
Nail Bomber: Manhunt — Netflix Documentary
May 27
Black Space — Netflix Original
Blue Miracle — Netflix Film
Eden — Netflix Anime
Soy Rada: Serendipity — Netflix Comedy Special
May 28
Dog Gone Trouble — Netflix Family
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — Netflix Original
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — Netflix Original
May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — Netflix Original
Dates to be announced:
AlRawabi School for Girls — Netflix Original
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)
Mad for Each Other — Netflix Original
Master of None, season 3— Netflix Original
Racket Boys — Netflix Original
Ragnarok: Season 2 — Netflix Original
