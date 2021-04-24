Netflix next month (May 2021) plans to add 98 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 42 originals.

The new titles will include part two of season one of The Woman In the Window, a Netflix original dramatic movie starring Amy Adams as an anxiety-ridden psychologist who thinks her neighbor has mysteriously disappeared; part two of season five of Lucifer, the Netflix original series about a detective-assisting Devil on Earth (Tom Ellis); Selena: The Series, a Netflix original show about the life of the late Tejano singer; Monster, a Netflix original dramatic film about a brilliant 17-year-old (Kelvin Harrison) whose life is shattered when he’s arrested (possibly falsely) for murder; and Jupiter’s Legacy, a Netflix original series about the challenges of being the children of superheroes, played by Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb.

Also notable in May: The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness, a Netflix original documentary that suggests the infamous drive-by shootings in 1970s New York were linked to a Satanic cult; Army of the Dead, a Netflix original film starring Dave Bautista as the chief of a robbery crew who plans to rob a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak; Season three of Haunted, a Netflix original documentary on the first-hand experiences of people who say they’ve seen ghosts; part two of Love, Death & Robots, a Netflix original adult animated series chronicling the clash or future innovation with human nature; and season two of Who Killed Sara?, a Netflix original thriller from Mexico about a recent prison parolee who investigates the murder of his sister.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2021 to Netflix:

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body (2020)

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989) Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best (1989)

Dead Again in Tombstone (2017)
Due Date (2010)

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Green Zone (2010)

Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)
JT LeRoy (2019)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mystic River (2003)

Never Back Down (2008)

Notting Hill (1999)
Open Season (2006)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

S.M.A.R.T Chase (2017)

Scarface (1983)
Sitting in Limbo (2020)

Stargate (1994)

State of Play (2009)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)
The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Pelican Brief (1993)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege (1992)
Waist Deep (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

Selena: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Trash Truck: Season 2

May 5

Framing John DeLorean (2019)

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix Documentary)

May 6

Dead Man Down (2013)

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix Original)

Milestone (Netflix Film)

Monster (2021) (Netflix Film)

May 8

Mine — Netflix Original

Sleepless

May 11

Money, Explained — Netflix Documentary

May 12

Dance of the Forty One (2021)

Oxygen

The Upshaws

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4 — Netflix Anime

Layer Cake

May 14

Ferry — Netflix Film

Haunted: Season 3 — Netflix Original

I Am All Girls — Netflix Film

Jungle Beat: The Movie — Netflix Family

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — Netflix Original

Move to Heaven — Netflix Original

The Strange House — Netflix Film

The Strange House — Netflix Film
The Woman in the Window — Netflix Film
Halston — Netflix Original

May 16

Sleight

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson — Netflix Film May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — Netflix Original May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21

Army of the Dead — Netflix Film

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — Netflix Family

The Neighbor: Season 2 — Netflix Original May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes —Live At Abbey Road Studios May 25

Home

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — Netflix Film

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — Netflix Documentary

Nail Bomber: Manhunt — Netflix Documentary May 27

Black Space — Netflix Original

Blue Miracle — Netflix Film

Eden — Netflix Anime

Soy Rada: Serendipity — Netflix Comedy Special May 28

Dog Gone Trouble — Netflix Family

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — Netflix Original

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — Netflix Original May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — Netflix Original Dates to be announced:

AlRawabi School for Girls — Netflix Original

Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)

Mad for Each Other — Netflix Original

Master of None, season 3— Netflix Original

Racket Boys — Netflix Original

Ragnarok: Season 2 — Netflix Original

