Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by satcaster Dish, has added a new sports betting information channel that allows subscribers to view basketball betting odds and real-time game scores.

The channel, which is produced in collaboration with digital gaming company DraftKings, follows a marketing agreement last month between Dish and DraftKings to bring the latter’s sportsbook and daily fantasy sports gaming features to Dish and Sling subscribers.

Sling says it will add a betting information channel for baseball and hockey in the coming weeks. Dish is also expected to soon add DraftKings-related features to its Hopper, Internet-enabled receivers.

“This new channel is just the beginning of how we plan to bring the DraftKings sports betting experience to Sling TV customers,” said Michael Schwimmer, president of Sling TV. “We will continue expanding and enhancing our offerings to be the ultimate entertainment experience for sports fans.”

However, the experience is somewhat limited for Dish and Sling TV customers because the two TV services do not carry the regional sports channels that provide the broadcasts of most NBA, NHL and MLB teams. Dish and Sling are engaged in carriage disputes with Bally Sports, the AT&T-named regional sports networks, and the NBC regional sports channels.

Under the Dish-DraftKings deal, new DraftKings customers can get a free $50 bet, and $1000 deposit bonus with their first deposit, at the DraftKings web site by using the promo code, SLING. The DraftKings site allows sports betting in states where it’s legal.

Phillip Swann

