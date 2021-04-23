HBO Max next month (May 2021) plans to add 108 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including some much-anticipated premieres and season finales, plus another same-day theatrical release. from Warner Bros.

The new titles will include Those Who Wish Me Dead, a new Warner Bros. dramatic film starring Angelina Jolie as a firefighter who must rescue a traumatized 12-year-old boy who’s also being hunted by assassins because he witnessed a murder. The movie, which will be released in theaters on the same day as its HBO Max debut, co-stars Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry and Jon Bernthal.

Also notable in May: The series finale of Mare of Easttown, the HBO original series starring Kate Winslet as a dysfunctional detective investigating a murder in a small Pennsylvania town; the part one finale of The Nevers, a HBO original sci-fi series about a group of Victorian women in 19th Century England who possess special powers to fight religious repression; Tenet, the 2020 sci-fi action film directed by Christopher Nolan; and Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 hit starring Gal Gadot. (Wonder Woman 1984 first premiered on HBO Max on Christmas Day, but was pulled after 31 days because it was a ‘same-day’ theatrical premiere as well.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2021 to HBO Max:

May 1

17 Again, 2009

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

Anaconda, 1997

Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Cable Guy, 1996

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (HBO)

God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Happy Feet, 2006

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jackie Brown, 1997

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Menace II Society, 1993

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rudy, 1993

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Rush Hour, 1998

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Debt, 2010 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)

Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

May 2

Uri and Ella, season one

May 3

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

May 6

Hunger, 2008

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere

West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961

May 7

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)

May 8

Greenland, 2020 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

May 9

Axios (HBO)

May 10

Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Race for the White House, Season 2

The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 13

Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)

May 14

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021

May 15

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)

The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)

May 19

Apple & Onion, Season 2A

May 20

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again, Max Original

The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale

Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale

Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7

May 23

In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

May 25

Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

May 26

Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

May 28

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

May 30

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

