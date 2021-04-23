Comcast next week will offer its annual ‘Watchathon,’ which allows X1 set-top subscribers and Flex customers to watch On Demand programming from dozens of channels regardless of whether they subscribe to them.

The cable operator, which has held the ‘Watchathon’ event for nine years, says the shows and movies will be free on the Xfinity On Demand menu from April 27 through May 3.

The free titles will include:

* Every episode of the first three seasons of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. (The fourth season premieres on Hulu on April 28.)

* The entire HBO library including Game of Thrones, and current episodes of The Nevers and Mare of Easttown, as well as several HBO Max originals such as The Flight Attendant.

* The full AMC+ on demand catalog, including The Walking Dead and exclusive ad-free of Gangs of London and the AMC+ original Spy City.

* Full on demand catalogs of Showtime, Starz, and Epix, which includes such programs as Starz’s Outlander, EPIX’s Godfather of Harlem and Showtime’s City on a Hill, among others.

“Our customers are streaming more content than ever on our entertainment platforms – up 73 percent year over year – and this year’s Watchathon is a great opportunity to highlight the breadth and depth of everything we offer across both X1 and Flex,” said Rebecca Heap, Comcast’s senior vice president for video and entertainment.

Other streaming services that will offer free programming during Watchathon week will include Acorn TV, History Vault, Lifetime Movie Club, Hallmark Movies Now, Here TV and Kidstream.

Comcast’s X1 and Flex customers can view all of the programming available to them during the week by saying “Watchathon” into the Xfinity voice remote or browsing the On Demand menu.

— Phillip Swann

