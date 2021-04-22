The top films debuting from Friday through Sunday (April 23-25) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+ include:

* Mortal Kombat, another same-day theatrical release from Warner Media (debuts Friday in theaters and on HBO Max), is a martial arts fantasy film starring Lewis Tan as a Japanese warrior who becomes the target of an evil sorcerer. Based on the video game of the same name, Mortal Kombat will be available in 4K and Dolby Atmos.

Rottentomatoes.com is currently giving Mortal Kombat a score of 65 out of a possible 100, based on 20 reviews.

HBO Max

Friday, April 23:

Mortal Kombat

El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)

Saturday, April 24:

Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

Netflix

Friday, April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Tell Me When (Netflix Original)

Hulu

Friday, April 23

A Place of No Words (2020)

Sunday, April 25

Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

Disney+

Friday, April 23

Baby’s Day Out (1994)

Being the Queen (2020)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch (2021)

Amazon Prime does not have any movies debuting this weekend.

— Phillip Swann

