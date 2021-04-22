The top films debuting from Friday through Sunday (April 23-25) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+ include:
* Mortal Kombat, another same-day theatrical release from Warner Media (debuts Friday in theaters and on HBO Max), is a martial arts fantasy film starring Lewis Tan as a Japanese warrior who becomes the target of an evil sorcerer. Based on the video game of the same name, Mortal Kombat will be available in 4K and Dolby Atmos.
Rottentomatoes.com is currently giving Mortal Kombat a score of 65 out of a possible 100, based on 20 reviews.
“A video game adaptation crafted almost exclusively for diehard fans, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that,” writes Doug Jamieson of the Jam Report.
* Tell Me When, a Netflix romantic comedy film starring Jesus Zavala as a LA guy who flees his humdrum life to experience adventure in Mexico City, but he winds up meeting the love of his life.
* A Place Of No Words, a poignant dramatic film (on Hulu) about a three-year-old who takes his terminal-ill father through a magical journey. Rottentomatoes.com gives the 2020 film a score of 69.
“Like the bittersweet memory of a departed loved one, ‘The Place of No Words’ is the kind of beast you’ll instinctively remember even if you try to move on from it,” opines Variety.,
* Dreamgirls, the 2006 musical film (on HBO Max) starring Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce and Anika Noni Rose as three young women in the 1960s whose ‘girl group’ reaches stardom when an ambitious manager (Jamie Foxx) takes them under his wing. The movie, which is based on the rise of The Supremes, gets a 78 score from Rotten Tomatoes.
“The energy is so high in sequences like this — and there are lots of them — that it almost doesn’t matter that we’ve seen this story before, in Ray and other film biographies about the “heartbreak” of musical stardom,” writes NPR.
Here is the complete list of new movies coming this weekend to the top streaming services:
HBO Max
Friday, April 23:
Mortal Kombat
El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)
Saturday, April 24:
Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
Netflix
Friday, April 23
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Tell Me When (Netflix Original)
Hulu
Friday, April 23
A Place of No Words (2020)
Sunday, April 25
Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)
Disney+
Friday, April 23
Baby’s Day Out (1994)
Being the Queen (2020)
Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch (2021)
Amazon Prime does not have any movies debuting this weekend.
— Phillip Swann