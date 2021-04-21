Sling TV, which is owned by Dish, is now offering its first month of service to new customers for $10, which is $25 off the regular price.

The streamer cut its first month price to $10 for one week in February as part of a Valentine Day’s deal. This $10 offer is available for a limited time as well, but Sling does not say when it will end.

The new $10 offer, which includes 200 hours of free DVR storage (a $5 a month value), is available for Sling’s Blue or Orange plans.

The Blue plan provides more than 50 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package only offers more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

Sling is also offering a bundle of Blue and Orange for $25 for the first month, which is $20 off the regular price.

The live streamer, which has roughly 2.5 million subscribers, may feel the need now to offer lower prices to lure Americans who are likely to spend more time away from home thanks to the Coronavirus vaccine. Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen also recently lamented that Sling TV has not added more subscribers since its launch in 2015.

— Phillip Swann

