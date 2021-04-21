Hulu says it has signed a multi-year agreement to add the NFL Network and NFL RedZone channel to its live streaming service by August 1. The two entities released a press statement yesterday making the announcement.

“We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to Hulu + Live TV subscribers,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL Media’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “One of our top priorities as a league remains broadening the distribution platforms for NFL content, and so we’re very pleased to bring our lineup of award-winning shows and live games to Hulu’s live subscribers starting in the 2021 NFL season.”

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

“With the addition of NFL Network and NFL RedZone to our channel lineup, Hulu + Live TV continues to be the ultimate destination for sports fans to watch thousands of hours of live sports programming,” said Reagan Feeney, senior vice president of live TV content programming and partnerships for Hulu. “Starting with the 2021 NFL season, our viewers will have a front row seat to exclusive live games, original shows and other NFL content year-round.”

The news could help soothe the sting felt by Hulu sports fans who have complained that their live streamer doesn’t carry the Bally Sports regional sports channels, the TV home of dozens of NBA, MLB and NHL teams. The controversy has escalated this month with the opening of the 2021 MLB season.

Hulu and the NFL did not disclose the terms of the new agreement.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

