TV Answer Man, I have been a DIRECTV subscriber for years and years and I know they have been sold but do you think it will matter? Will the company go out of business at some point? — Gerry, Easton, Maryland.
Gerry, you’re right. AT&T, which owns DIRECTV, has sold a 30 percent minority stake in the satcaster to the private equity firm, TPG. When the sale closes sometime in the second half of the year, DIRECTV will become a separate company with a new board of directors and executive team consisting of former AT&T executives and possibly a TPG placement or two.
Many analysts have opined that the sale is just prelude to an eventual merger of DIRECTV to Dish, or in a worse case scenario, the dissolution of the company in the coming years. DIRECTV has lost several million customers since AT&T purchased it in 2015 and the growing competition from streaming services could generate many more defections in the next few years.
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
But regardless of whether the satellite TV service merges with Dish (a likely outcome in my view), I think there are some steps that the ‘new’ DIRECTV can take to succeed in an increasingly difficult environment.
Basically, DIRECTV needs to offer services and programming that can’t be found on the live streaming services such as YouTube TV, or the subscription VOD streamers such as Netflix or Hulu. When you’re asking your customers to pay $100 a month or more, you better provide something they can’t get anywhere else.
So what would that be? Here are some ideas:
1. Keep the Sunday Ticket
The NFL is now negotiating for the next contract to carry the NFL Sunday Ticket. (DIRECTV still has it exclusively for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.) While it would be cost prohibitive for the new DIRECTV to retain the Ticket as an exclusive, the company could afford (and benefit from) sharing the package with a streaming service, such as Amazon or ESPN+. Keeping the Sunday Ticket would help football fans justify paying a premium price for DIRECTV.
2. Add 4K Channels
Live 4K programming is still a relative rarity on the streaming services. (FuboTV offers occasional 4K events produced by Fox while YouTube TV says it will offer live 4K programming at some point.) DIRECTV, which now has three 4K channels which air both live and recorded 4K programming, should add several more. The satcaster should become known as the pay TV service to get if you want 4K. There are millions of 4K TV owners thirsting for more 4K content.
3. Get Rid of the Contracts!
Live streaming services have enjoyed modicum success for two reasons: Cheaper prices and no contracts. While DIRECTV is likely unable to lower prices due to escalating programming fees, it could jettison those onerous two-year agreements which come with stiff penalties if you cancel early. DIRECTV requires the contracts in part because of the cost of installing the satellite dish and receiver, but there has to be a way to resolve that. Consumers are sick to death of being forced to enroll in long agreements just to watch television.
4. Carry Every Sports Channel You Can
DIRECTV used to be known as the sports leader in the pay TV category before AT&T walked in. Suddenly, coveted sports channels were removed and others were never added after launch. That has changed in the last year or so as AT&T has made it a priority for both DIRECTV and AT&T TV to carry the regional sports channels as well as other sports networks. The new DIRECTV should continue that trend and add any sports channel worth carrying. Let sports fans know that they won’t have to struggle to find a favorite sports channel if they subscribe to DIRECTV.
5. Focus On Rural Markets
Many rural residents still don’t have access to high-speed Internet, making streaming an unviable option. While both private and public entities hope to change that in the coming years, these markets are now tailored made for DIRECTV and Dish.
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
6. Spend More On Customer Service
In the pre-AT&T days, DIRECTV was regarded as having one of the nation’s best customer service teams. That reputation has been tarnished due to neglect and a lack of investment by AT&T. The new DIRECTV should again make customer service a priority.
Gerry, those are just a few ideas. I would like to hear what you and other readers would like to see from the new DIRECTV. You can record your suggestions in the comments section below.
Until then, happy viewing, and stay safe!
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
The only reason I have DIRECTV is because of the NFL SUNDAY TICKET. if they lose the ticket I will cancel. and go to a service that has THE SUNDAY TICKET,
I’m out in June when my 2 year contract is up. Less expensive using the streaming services.
Best case, Hire Phillip to run DirecTV
THIS “SALE” will in ALL LIKELYHOOD” N-E-V-E-R_ CLOSE because TPG W-I-L-L see (before they PART with their DOE) that AT&T are Pure A**HOLES and INCOMPATENT MORONs that are trying to place life in a DEAD BODY…TPG will BACK OUT and FK AT&T EXACTLY the way they SHOULD BE FKED !! AT&T will ALso file for Bankruptcy in the not to far off future as they are BLEEDIng to DEATH DAILY and ADDING NO ONE to the list at ALL…GOOD RIDDENS to the CANCER of AT&T as they have FKED ppl for DECADES before the SUPERIOR Competition WILL…EAT
THEIR
LUNCH and there is NOTHING that the ASSCLOWNS at AT&T can do to stop it !!
if/when they merge with Dish, seems counterintuitive to carry every sports channel. soon as Charlie gets his hand on it he will get rid of them, and Sunday Ticket. One of just a few reasons for me to keep DTV is Sunday Ticket (why i got it in the first place in 1995), It’s ease of use, (their channel guide is infinitely better than any streaming service, as I don’t do demand tv at all), and formerly their customer service, which is beyond horrible since ATT takeover.
Direct TV needs to bring back the RV waiver. There are so many of us full time RVers who switched to Direct because of the waiver. Now Direct no longer offers the RV waiver and will not change the programming to the local network channels wherever we are located. We cancelled and so many other RVers cancelled because of this lack of caring of a large customer base. When you pay $200 a month, you expect some consideration.
I have three words that can save Directv: Al a carte
They need to move the customer service back to the United States. It is very hard to understand the overseas customer service representatives.
Agree – one cannot understand most of what customer service from the Phillipines is saying. Also DTV must stop repeating line after line of content on the schedule which just repeats the prior line or lines, stuffing their schedule with useless titles just to fill the space!!!
Our one reason for paying the astronomical DirecTV rates…regional sports stations.
So goes regional sports…so goes our DirecTV service!
I’ve had both dish & currently DirecTv for many years, was very happy till ATT came along, ZERO CUSTOMER SERVICE! If they go back to what they had before ATT I’ll think about staying but as of now I’m always looking for another option.
They should also update their channel guide to include all channel logos like every other provider does. Their current user interface could also use a face lift.