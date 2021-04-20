Amazon next month (May 2021) plans to add 60 new TV shows and movies to its Prime lineup, including five Amazon originals.

The new titles will include Panic, an Amazon original teen dramatic series featuring high schoolers who must undergo severe competitions to leave their hometown; The Underground Railroad, an Amazon 10-episode original series (directed by Barry Jenkins of Moonlight) about a magical railroad that can take enslaved Blacks to freedom; Pink: All I Know So Far, an Amazon original documentary on the singer’s 2019 concert tour; and Solos, an Amazon original anthology series chronicling the need for human connection. The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, and Helen Mirren.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2021 to Amazon Prime:

May 1

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two for the Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)

May 5

Skyfall (2012)

May 7

The Boy From Medellín – Amazon Original Movie

Breach (2020)

May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

May 14

The Underground Railroad – Amazon Limited Series

May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

Trumbo (2015)

May 21

P!nk: All I Know So Far – Amazon Original Movie

Solos – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

May 28

Panic – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

— Phillip Swann

