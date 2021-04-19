Hulu next month (May 2021) plans to add 111 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including four originals.

The new titles will include the complete season three of Shrill, a Hulu original comedy which stars Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant as a full-figured woman who tries to change her life, and everyone else; the series premiere of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., a Hulu original adult animated series featuring the voice of Patton Oswalt as a supervillain who’s suffering a mid-life crisis; Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 3, a Hulu original series based on the characters from the animated hit movie for kids; and Plan B, a Hulu original film starring Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles as two teenage girls who have 24 hours to find a anti-pregnancy bill in rural America.

Also notable in May: MLB/FBI, a documentary on the federal investigations (and harassment) of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr; Wander Darkly, a 2020 dramatic film about a woman (Sienna Miller) who rediscovers life after a horrific accident; and Reservoir Dogs, Quentin Tarantino’s sensational first film about a group of dysfunction bank robbers who have a mole in their midst.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2021 to Hulu:

May 1

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)

Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)

Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1-45 (Bravo)

Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)

I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)

Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1-6 (Bravo)

Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1-6 (Bravo)

Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)

500 Days of Summer (2009)

The A-Team (2010)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

Almost Famous (2000)

An Elephant’s Journey (2018)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Assassin (2015)

Betrayed (1988)

Blast From the Past (1999)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bound (1996)

Burning (2018)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2005)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Grace of Monaco (2015)

Grudge Match (2013)

Gundala (2019)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Knowing (2009)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Midnight Heat (1996)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One Fine Day (1996)

The Outsider (1980)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Train to Busan (2016)

True Lies (1994)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Wailing (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make a Porno (2008)

May 2

Flight (2012)

The Iron Lady (2011)

May 3

The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)

May 4

Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1-12 (Disney Junior)

Love Sarah (2021)

May 5

Shadow in the Cloud (2021)

Skyfall (2012)

Warrior (2011)

May 6

The Unicorn (2018)

May 7

Shrill: Complete Season 3 premiere (Hulu Original)

Little Fish (2021)

May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 10

Wander Darkly (2020)

May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

May 14

MLK/FBI (2021)

May 15

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Cowboys (2020)

Good Kisser (2019)

Mosquita Y Mari (2012)

Reaching for the Moon (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Tru Love (2013)

May 18

Supernova (2020)

May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

May 21

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.: Series premiere (Hulu Original)

May 22

Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)

May 25

Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7–10 (Fremantle)

May 26

Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

May 27

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)

May 28

Plan B (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

The Vigil (2021)

May 31

The Donut King (2020)

The One I Love (2014)

The World To Come (2020)

