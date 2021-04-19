Disney+ next month (May 2021) plans to add 41 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including a ‘same day’ theatrical movie premiere.
The new titles will include Cruella, the Disney original comedy/drama movie starring Emma Stone as the ruthless criminal (and fashion designer) with an obsession for dalmatians. The film will be available exclusively at home on Disney+ through its Premier Access service, which means you will have to pay $29.99 to watch it. (If you want to reduce the cost, it will debut the same day in movie theaters. However, once you purchase the movie on Disney+, it will stay in your Disney+ library so long as you stay a subscriber.)
Also notable in May 2021: New episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, High School Musical: The Musical, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Big Shot.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2021 to Disney+:
May 4
Star Wars: The Bad Batch, episode 101
May 7
Disney Wander over Yonder (S1)
Disney Wander over Yonder (S2)
Everyone’s Hero
Flicka 2
Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Big Shot, episode 104 (Great in the Living Room)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, episode 107 (Pong Hockey)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch, episode 102
May 14
Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)
Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)
Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)
X-Men: The Last Stand
Life Below Zero (S15)
Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, episode 201
Big Shot, episode 105
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, episode 108
Star Wars: The Bad Batch, episode 103
May 21
Disney Big City Greens (S2)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
Fury Files (Interstitials)
Ice Road Rescue (S5)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)
Inside Pixar: Unpacked
High School Musical: The Musical, episode 202
Big Shot, episode 106
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, episode 109
Star Wars: The Bad Batch, episode 104
May 28
Bluey Shorts (S2)
Cruella (Disney Premiere Access)
Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 – Episodes 1-8)
Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)
Wicked Tuna (S10 – Episode 1-7)
Launchpad
High School Musical: The Musical, episode 203
Big Shot, episode 107
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, episode 110
Star Wars: The Bad Batch, episode 105
