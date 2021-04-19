Disney+ next month (May 2021) plans to add 41 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including a ‘same day’ theatrical movie premiere.

The new titles will include Cruella, the Disney original comedy/drama movie starring Emma Stone as the ruthless criminal (and fashion designer) with an obsession for dalmatians. The film will be available exclusively at home on Disney+ through its Premier Access service, which means you will have to pay $29.99 to watch it. (If you want to reduce the cost, it will debut the same day in movie theaters. However, once you purchase the movie on Disney+, it will stay in your Disney+ library so long as you stay a subscriber.)

Also notable in May 2021: New episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, High School Musical: The Musical, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Big Shot.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2021 to Disney+:

May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, episode 101

May 7

Disney Wander over Yonder (S1)

Disney Wander over Yonder (S2)

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot, episode 104 (Great in the Living Room)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, episode 107 (Pong Hockey)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, episode 102



May 14

Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)

Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (S15)

Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, episode 201

Big Shot, episode 105

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, episode 108

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, episode 103

May 21

Disney Big City Greens (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue (S5)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)

Inside Pixar: Unpacked

High School Musical: The Musical, episode 202

Big Shot, episode 106

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, episode 109

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, episode 104

May 28

Bluey Shorts (S2)

Cruella (Disney Premiere Access)

Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 – Episodes 1-8)

Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S10 – Episode 1-7)

Launchpad

High School Musical: The Musical, episode 203

Big Shot, episode 107

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, episode 110

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, episode 105

— Phillip Swann

