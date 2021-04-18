Netflix this week (April 18-24) plans to add 10 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including seven originals.

The new titles will include Shadow and Bone, a Netflix original fantasy series starring Jessie Mei Li as an orphan child who has special magical powers that could set the world free from the evil Shadow Fold. Based on the 2012 novel of the same name, the eight-episode series co-stars Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter and Kit Young, and some TV writers have said it could become Netflix’s Game of Thrones. That’s a tall order, but the fun begins on Friday.

Also notable this week: Life In Color With David Attenborough, a Netflix original documentary chronicling how animals use color to survive in the wild; and Miss Sloane, the 2016 drama starring Jessica Chastain as a Washington lobbyist whose unquenchable thirst for success is threatened when her opponents investigate her personal life.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Sunday, April 18

Luis Miguel: The Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Monday, April 19;

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks Season 3

Tuesday, April 20

Izzy’s Koala World Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, April 21

Zero (Netflix Original)

Thursday, April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix Original)

Stowaway (Netflix Original)

Friday, April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone (Netflix Original)

Tell Me When (Netflix Original)

— Phillip Swann

