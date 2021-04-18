TV Answer Man, I read your article about MASN having a streaming app so you can watch the Nationals and Orioles games. Has the app launched yet? How can you use it to watch my teams? — Wendy, Annapolis, Maryland.

Wendy, I have good news and bad news for you. The good is that the app has launched. The bad is that you probably can’t use it to watch either the Washington Nationals or Baltimore Orioles games live.

Let me explain.

MASN, which resisted offering in-market streaming for years, announced earlier this year that it would finally offer an app prior to opening day of the 2021 MLB season. The regional sports channel, the TV home of both the Orioles and Nationals, said subscribers to pay TV services that carry MASN would be able to watch the games either at its web site or via the app by inputting their pay TV user name and password. (The live stream would only be available in the seven-state MASN territory, which, of course, includes Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.)

However, on opening day, MASN only offered the in-market streaming on its web site. And to make matters worse, subscribers to only five services were permitted to do it: DIRECTV, Armstrong, Atlantic Broadband, Bay County Communications and Lumos Networks. No Comcast. No Cox. No Verizon.

MASN said more providers would come on board soon as would the launch of the app. Many subscribers hoped the other major cable services would join up once the app came.

But on Friday, the app launched on Roku and iTunes, among other devices, and those original five providers are still the only ones participating. Yes, no Comcast. No Cox. No Verizon. Again.

MASN has not provided an update on what’s taking so long so we’ll just have to keep hope alive that all pay TV services in the market will be included soon. The TV Answer Man will monitor this situation and report back here if anything changes.

Until then, happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

