TV Answer Man, a friend of mine told me that you can watch the Dodgers in 4K. But I can’t see how on my Spectrum cable TV lineup. Do you know how to do this? I have a 4K TV and the channel that carries the Dodgers games. But they don’t seem to be in 4K. So are the games in 4K? — Carlos, Santa Monica, California.

Carlos, the answer is yes, but there’s a reason why you can’t watch them. Let me explain.

Spectrum SportsNet LA, the TV home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, broadcasts more than 150 regular-season Dodgers games every season as well as offer news and information programs about the team. The channel is carried in the Los Angeles market by DIRECTV, U-verse, AT&T TV and Charter Spectrum.

And that’s where your problem comes in.

Charter Spectrum, which has the management rights to the channel, has decided to produce some Dodgers games in 4K this season. However, Charter does not offer any 4K programming to its subscribers. In fact, it never has. Although several pay TV services, such as DIRECTV, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, Dish and even FuboTV, now provide 4K programming, Charter still does not.

Yes, that means that Charter is producing the Dodgers games in 4K, but its own subscribers can’t watch it in the format.

Who can?

DIRECTV’s subscribers. The satcaster is the only pay TV service that is carrying the Dodgers 4K broadcasts. (The next two games that will be available on DIRECTV in 4K are this Friday and Saturday against the San Diego Padres.)

Charter does the games in 4K, but not for their own customers. It’s a strange circumstance, to be sure. But perhaps the cable operator will finally embrace 4K before the 2021 season ends.

Until then, happy viewing, and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

