TV Answer Man, I read that President Biden is proposing a massive bill to fund Internet expansion in rural areas. I remember you said DIRECTV and Dish couldn’t merge now because there wasn’t streaming in rural areas so people had to get satellite. Do you think this bill will allow the merger to happen? — Clark, Biloxi, Mississippi.
Clark, you may be on to something. AT&T, which owns DIRECTV, recently sold a 30 percent minority stake to private equity firm, TPG. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year and some analysts, including yours truly, believe it will ultimately lead to a merger with Dish, DIRECTV’s longtime satellite rival.
One major reason why AT&T didn’t just sell DIRECTV to Dish now is a concern that federal regulators might reject the merger because it would create essentially a TV monopoly in rural areas where high-speed Internet (and streaming) is not readily available. Those rural residents must subscribe to a satellite TV service because it’s basically the only option they have other than the antenna. If DIRECTV and Dish merged, there would be only one satellite TV service which could lead to higher prices for those residents.
The FCC last year estimated that 21 million rural Americans still lack access to high-speed Internet, although some believe the number is higher.
President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal includes $100 million for Broadband expansion projects with a target of providing affordable high-speed Internet to all areas by decade’s end. In concept, it would seem to remove the biggest obstacle in the way of a DIRECTV-Dish deal.
However, there are two caveats.
First, the bill has to pass. Republicans, and some Democrats, are strongly objecting to the bill’s price tag, saying it will further expand the deficit. That doesn’t mean it won’t pass, but some of the bill’s loftier goals, such as Internet for all, could be watered down.
Two, if the bill does pass, we need to see the timetable for those Broadband expansion projects. Will work begin soon after passage, or as often happens with government projects, will it be delayed several years while task forces and congressional panels churn out impact studies? Federal regulators who would rule on a DIRECTV-Dish merger might want to wait before approving it until expanded Internet availability in rural areas is a reality, not just a project.
Still, I would guess that AT&T and Dish executives are watching this situation very closely to determine their next move. The TV Answer Man will monitor the situation as well and report back here if anything changes.
Until then, happy viewing, and stay safe!
— Phillip Swann
Wouldn’t Starlink accomplish internet expansion to rural areas?
I am one of the 20+ million who do not have high speed broadband. I have lived in a rural area for 30 years. During those years I have had an 18 foot satellite, Dish before settling with Direct TV for the past 17 years. In 2009, I installed a DSL line for computer that replaced an ISDN line.
Currently AT&T is running high speed fiber down a paved road about 1/2 mile from my home. However, they have told me my road is not listed to receive fiber for some unknown reason. My AT&T modem which has a whooping speed of 3.14 on a good day did not become an issue until streaming became the rage several years ago. In 2018, I purchased Hughes Satellite for my computer to allow my wife to stream on the DSL line.
I have no faith that fiber will reach my home in the next five years since Dish has terrible customer service and Direct TV service has dropped since AT&T brought them so the future of streaming looks dim in rural South Caroling.
What about Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband service? Doesn’t that count as serviceable broadband infrastructure? It’s already partially up and running NOW.
Or just because it isn’t terrestrially based it doesn’t count? That attitude sure is shortsighted, along with the rest of the Biden administration’s ideas. Just because the government didn’t think of it, it doesn’t count in the mix. Ridiculous!
I’ve made the bet on the starlink service with my $99 dollar down payment. But it will take several polar launches, which are rare compared to the monthly regular obital launches, untill Alaska gets overhead coverage. Still. I don’t see how they would be part of a rural broadband push by the government.
