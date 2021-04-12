Q. I got a notice that Comcast is moving the Cartoon Network out of my package. How can they do that and when will it happen? How can I get it back? My kids love that channel. — Emily, Deale, Maryland.

Emily, Comcast tomorrow will move the Cartoon Network channel from its lower-tier plans (such as Digital Starter) to the more expensive Preferred and Preferred+ packages. The cable operator has notified subscribers of the change on its web site and in monthly bills.

“The Cartoon Network will be moving to the Digital Preferred or Preferred packages on April 13, 2021,” the Comcast notice reads. “After that date, it’ll no longer be available in other packages. Our goal is to always deliver the shows and movies our customers love to watch at the best value possible. With programming costs continuing to rise, moving Cartoon Network allows us to avoid passing these rising costs to customers, while still offering the channel for customers who value it.”

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The Cartoon Network is the home of such popular children’s fare as Teen Titans Go, DC Super Hero Gils, Craig of the Creek and Gumball. Knowing the possible backlash that the switch may incur, Comcast is allowing subscribers to upgrade their lower-tier plans to Preferred for $10 a month above their current price for the next 12 months. That’s roughly a $10 a month savings if you upgraded without the promotion. (After the 12 months, regular rates will apply.)

If you don’t upgrade, you won’t be able to watch the Cartoon Network live, or record future episodes of Cartoon Network shows. However, you can still watch anything from the Cartoon Network that you previously recorded.

Why is Comcast doing this?

By placing the channel in a pricier tier that has fewer subscribers, the cable operator will not have to pay Turner, the Cartoon Network’s owner, as much money in carriage fees. (Carriage fees are usually determined by a rate multiplied by the number of potential viewers.)

If you want to learn more about upgrading, click here. The upgrade promotion is scheduled to expire on April 27. (The Preferred package has approximately 80 more channels than the Digital Starter plan.)

Emily, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

