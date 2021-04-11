YouTube TV, which has taken heat from subscribers for not carrying the Bally Sports regional sports channels, is offering reduced monthly prices to select new customers.

The normal base rate for the live streaming service is $64.99 a month. However, the YouTube TV web site is occasionally posting a promotional offer that reduces the first month of service to $44.99. On other occasions, the site features a $54.99 a month price for the first three months of service.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

It’s unclear why the promotional prices are not available each time you visit the YouTube TV site, but the service may be conducting an experiment before offering them to everyone. The TV Answer Man has asked YouTube TV for an explanation and will report back here if we get more information.

Below are screenshots of the promotional price offers.

YouTube TV’s pricing has been under fire from subscribers since last June when the streamer raised the monthly rate by 30 percent, from $49.99 a month to $64.99 a month. The criticism has escalated this month because YouTube TV is not carrying the Bally Sports channels, the TV home of several Major League Baseball teams. (The streamer lost the channels last year in a fee fight with their owner, Sinclair Broadcasting.)

With the MLB season now under way, some YouTube TV customers have called for a rate reduction, saying the service is overpriced because of the omission.

In addition to the promo prices, YouTube TV is offering a free two-week trial which includes the live channels and DVR service.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

