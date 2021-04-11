Netflix this week (April 11-17) plans to add 23 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 14 originals.

The new titles will include Why Did You Kill Me?, a Netflix original documentary about a California mother who employs Internet sleuths to help her solve her daughter’s murder; My Love: Six Stories Of True Love, a Netflix documentary on six elderly couples who have maintained their marriages over decades; Ride Or Die, a Netflix original dramatic film about two Japanese women who go on the run after murdering one’s abusive husband; Into the Beat, a Netflix original film (from Germany) about a ballerina whose love of ballet is challenged when she falls in love with a hip-hop artist; and Why Are You Like This, a Netflix original sitcom about three Australian friends who navigate life in their quickly changing 20s.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Monday, April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (Netflix Original)

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn Seasons 1-4

Tuesday, April 13

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1

Mighty Express Season 3 (Netflix Original)

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, April 14

The Circle Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Netflix Original)

Law School (Netflix Original)

The Soul (Netflix Original)

Why Did You Kill Me? (Netflix Original)

Thursday, April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die (Netflix Original)

Friday, April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy (Netflix Original)

Ajeeb Daastaans (Netflix Original)

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Mexico Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Into the Beat (Netflix Original)

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This (Netflix Original)

The Zookeeper’s Wife

— Phillip Swann

