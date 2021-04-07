TV Answer Man, I am a Washington Nationals fan and MASN said there would be an app by opening day so I could watch the games without subscribing to Comcast or DIRECTV or anyone. Where is the app? I don’t see it in my Roku menu. — Aaron, Bowie, Maryland.

Aaron, MASN, the TV home of the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles, announced last January that it would permit pay TV subscribers this season to stream the channel, including live games, on an app.

However, the channel never said you wouldn’t need a cable or satellite subscription. MASN said you would be able to use the user name and password you receive from your pay TV service to use the app. This is called authentication.

MASN also said the app would be available throughout its seven-state broadcast territory, which, of course, includes the Baltimore and Washington markets. That means you couldn’t use it to watch the games if you lived outside those seven states.

Click Amazon: See Today’s Biggest Discounts!

Now that said, where’s the app?

MASN said in its January announcement that it would be available by opening day of the 2021 MLB season, which was April 1. But as of this morning, there is no app.

The regional sports channel says at its web site that the app is “upcoming,” but it does not provide further details. However, MASN is providing in-market streaming of live games (and the remainder of the MASN lineup) on its web site if you subscribe to one of five pay TV services, DIRECTV, Armstrong, Atlantic Broadband, Bay Country Communications, and Lumos Networks.

Thus far, Comcast, the biggest cable operator in the MASN broadcast territory, is not on the list nor is Cox or Verizon. MASN says more pay TV services will participate soon, but again, does not offer a timeline.

In its announcement from April 1, MASN does not explain why the app has been delayed or why only five pay TV providers are now supporting the in-market streaming feature at its web site.

By the way, when the app is launched, the channel said it would be available in Apple’s App store, Google Play, and Roku with more devices coming after that.

The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this situation and report back here when there are updates. Until then, happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

