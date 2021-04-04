Netflix this week (April 4-10) plans to add 14 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.

The new titles will include Dolly Parton: a MusiCares Tribute, a Netflix original concert featuring A-list performers such as Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry singing the praises of the great Dolly; Thunder Force, a Netflix original comedy film starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as accidental superheroes; This Is a Robbery, a Netflix original docuseries about an art heist in Boston in the 1990s; and The Wedding Coach, a Netflix original reality series featuring comedian Jamie Lee as an advisor to couples about to get married.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Sunday, April 4

What Lies Below

Monday, April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Tuesday, April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, April 7

The Big Day Collection 2 (Netflix Original)

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (Netflix Original)

Snabba Cash (Netflix Original)

This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Netflix Original)

The Wedding Coach (Netflix Original)

Thursday, April 8

The Way of the Househusband (Netflix Original)

Friday, April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (Netflix Original)

Night in Paradise (Netflix Original)

Thunder Force (Netflix Original)

Saturday, April 10

The Stand-In

