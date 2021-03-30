TV Answer Man, I was impressed with the 4K showing of Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max. Do you know if Godzilla vs. Kong will be in 4K HDR? And will it be in Dolby Atmos, too? And when will it start on HBO Max? — Peter, Albany, New York.

Peter, Godzilla vs. Kong debuts tomorrow on HBO Max and in movie theaters, the latest major Warner Bros. theatrical release to get the ‘same-day’ treatment. Warner Media, which runs HBO Max, did the same with Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day 2020 and subsequent films such as The Little Things, Tom and Jerry, and Judas and the Black Messiah.

The decision to allow viewers to see the movies without leaving home is designed to pump up HBO Max subscriptions as well as acknowledge that fewer people are willing to venture into theaters these days due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Godzilla vs. Kong, which is directed by Adam Wingard (Death Note, The Guest), stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Kyle Chandler, among others, but the real stars are the special effects that will chronicle the epic battle between the legendary Hollywood monsters. (Kong is the hero here, by the way.)

But will you be able to see those special effects in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range), and hear them in Dolby Atmos?

The answer is yes and yes.

Supported devices include:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube

Android TVs, including: AT&T Streaming Box

Apple TV 4K

Google Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast with Google TV

Roku Ultra 4800x, Roku 4k TVs, Roku Premiere, and Roku Streaming Stick+

Xfinity X1 (Xi6) and Flex

But note that Dolby Atmos is not available with Chromecast with Google TV, Roku Premiere, and the Roku Streaming Stick+.

Peter, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

