Netflix this week (March 28-April 3) plans to add 29 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.

The new titles will include Concrete Cowboy, a Netflix original dramatic movie starring Idris Elba as a Philadelphia dad who introduces his estranged 15-year-old son (Caleb McLaughlin) to the close-knit world of urban horse riding. Rottentomatoes.com now gives Concrete Cowboy a score of 77 out of a possible 100, based on 43 reviews.

“This very endearing father/son drama is as emotionally powerful as The Great Santini and as respectful to Black cowboy culture as Miss Juneteenth,” writes Dwight Brown of the National Newspaper Publishers Association.

Also notable this week: The Serpent, a Netflix original dramatic series based on a real-life serial killer in Thailand. Rottentomatoes.com now gives the show a score of 63 based on eight reviews.

“The way they jump forward and jump backwards is actually genius. You’ll learn more about each character’s back story, including the tragic stories behind the victims, as well as how the authorities initially took so long to track down the killers,” writes Scott Bryan of BBC.com.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix:

Monday, March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Rainbow High Season 1

Tuesday, March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, March 31

At Eternity’s Gate

Haunted: Latin America (Netflix Original)

Thursday, April 1

Magical Andes Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Prank Encounters Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Tersanjung the Movie (Netflix Original)

Worn Stories (Netflix Original)

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles Season 1

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

Friday, April 2

Concrete Cowboy (Netflix Original)

Just Say Yes (Netflix Original)

Madame Claude (Netflix Original)

The Serpent (Netflix Original)

Sky High (Netflix Original)

Saturday, April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

— Phillip Swann

