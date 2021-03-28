HBO Max next month (April 2021) plans to add 107 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including several original premieres and season finales.

The new titles will include The Nevers, a HBO original sci-fi series about a group of Victorian women in 19th Century England who possess special powers to fight religious repression; Mare of Easttown, a HBO original series starring Kate Winslet as a dysfunctional detective investigating a murder in a small Pennsylvania town; and Made For Love, a HBO Max original comedy series starring Cristin Milioti as a woman who discovers her estranged husband has implanted a tracking device inside her.

Also notable: The season four premiere of The Great Pottery Throwdown, a HBO Max original competition series featuring 10 potters who vie to become England’s top potter; Q: Into the Storm, the series finale of the HBO documentary on the conspiracy-minded QAnon movement; Exterminate All the Brutes, a HBO Max original documentary on historical colonialism and its impact on vulnerable populations; and Our Towns, a HBO original documentary on several mid-sized cities that are employing innovation and community spirit to thrive in tough times.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in April 2021 to HBO Max. (Titles showing HBO in parentheses denotes they will air on both HBO and HBO Max.)

April 1

A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)

Abandon, 2002 (HBO)

Adam’s Rib, 1949

All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

Blindness, 2008 (HBO)

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

The Collection, 2012 (HBO)

The Color Purple, 1985

Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)

Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)

Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)

Early Man, 2018 (HBO)

Easy Rider, 1969

Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)

The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)

Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)

Fear, 1996 (HBO)

genera+ion, Part One finale

Ghost Rider, 2007

Goodfellas, 1990

The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Green Lantern, 2011

Hardball, 2001 (HBO)

Happy Endings

Haywire, 2012 (HBO)

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)

Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)

Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)

The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)

Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere

Man Up, 2015 (HBO)

The Mask of Zorro, 1998

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)

Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)

The Nanny

The Natural, 1984

Now, Voyager, 1942

One Day, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)

Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)

Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)

Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)

Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)

The Return, 2006 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)

Roger & Me, 1989

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939

Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)

Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Shack, 2017 (HBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Watch, 2012 (HBO)

White Noise, 2005 (HBO)

The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)

Within, 2016 (HBO)

Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)

April 2:

On the Spectrum

April 3:

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

April 4:

Q: Into The Storm, documentary serial finale (HBO)

April 5:

Hard, season 2 finale (HBO)

April 6

Genndy Tartokovsky’s Primal, season 1B

April 7:

Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

South Side, Season 1

April 9

Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)

The Other Two, Season 1

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

April 10

The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)



April 11:

The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

April 13:

Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

April 15:

Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

April 16:

Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

April 17:

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)

April 18:

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 20:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

April 22:

1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020 (HBO)

First Ladies, 2020

Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)

Rizo, 2020 (HBO)

April 23:

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)

April 24:

Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

April 26:

The Artist, 2011



April 29:

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D

— Phillip Swann

