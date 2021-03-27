DIRECTV will air next month’s Masters Golf Tournament from Augusta, Georgia in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the fourth straight year.

The Masters, arguably the sport’s most prestigious tournament, will take place this month from April 8 through April 11. DIRECTV will offer 4K coverage of the ‘Amen Corner’ (holes 11th through 13th) as well as the 15th and 16th holes each day of the four-day event.

The satcaster’s 4K coverage will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9, and at 11:45 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11. The 4K broadcasts, which will be simulcast in high-def on ESPN and CBS, will be available on DIRECTV’s channels 105 and 106.

DIRECTV has aired The Masters in 4K since 2016, but began offering it in 4K HDR in 2018. High Dynamic Range can make the 4K picture seem more realistic and vivid

To watch a live 4K event on DIRECTV, you must need a 4K-enabled receiver and a Select or above programming package. The satcaster also offers 4K broadcasts of NFL and college football games and Major League Baseball in season, among other sports.

ESPN and CBS will provide 18 hours of live broadcast coverage in high-def on their respective networks. It will also be streamed on Masters.com and the official Masters app.

Dustin Johnson, the winner of the 2020 Masters tournament, is expected to play again this year along with Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, and Adam Scott, among others.

