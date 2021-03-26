Netflix next month (April 2021) plans to add 84 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 52 originals.

The new titles will include Concrete Cowboy, a Netflix original dramatic movie starring Idris Elba as a Philadelphia dad who introduces his estranged 15-year-old son (Caleb McLaughlin) to the close-knit world of urban horse riding; Shadow and Bone, a Netflix original fantasy series starring Jessie Mei Li as an orphan child who has special magical powers that could set the world free from the evil Shadow Fold; Dolly Parton: a MusiCares Tribute, a Netflix original concert featuring A-list performers such as Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry singing the praises of the great Dolly; This Is a Robbery, a Netflix original docuseries about an art heist in Boston in the 1990s; and Thunder Force, a Netflix original comedy film starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as accidental superheroes.

Also notable: Stowaway, a Netflix original sci-fi film starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette as astronauts who discover an accidental passenger after takeoff; Worn Stories, a Netflix original documentary on the amazing tales that clothes (yes, clothes) could tell; The Serpent, a Netflix original dramatic series based on a real-life serial killer in Thailand; season two of The Circle, a Netflix original reality series in which contestants are trapped in apartments and can only communicate through a computer program. (Sounds like pandemic living to me.); and Life In Color With David Attenborough, a Netflix original documentary chronicling how animals use color to survive in the wild.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in April 2021 to Netflix:

April 1

Magical Andes Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Prank Encounters Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Tersanjung the Movie (Netflix Original)

Worn Stories (Netflix Original)

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles Season 1

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

April 2

Concrete Cowboy (Netflix Original)

Just Say Yes (Netflix Original)

Madame Claude (Netflix Original)

The Serpent (Netflix Original)

Sky High (Netflix Original)

April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (Netflix Original)

April 7

The Big Day Collection 2 (Netflix Original)

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (Netflix Original)

Snabba Cash (Netflix Original)

This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Netflix Original)

The Wedding Coach (Netflix Original)

April 8

The Way of the Househusband (Netflix Original)

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (Netflix Original)

Night in Paradise (Netflix Original)

Thunder Force (Netflix Original)

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (Netflix Original)

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn Seasons 1-4

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1

Mighty Express Season 3 (Netflix Original)

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix Original)

April 14

The Circle Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Netflix Original)

Law School (Netflix Original)

The Soul (Netflix Original)

Why Did You Kill Me? (Netflix Original)

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die (Netflix Original)

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy (Netflix Original)

Ajeeb Daastaans (Netflix Original)

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Mexico Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Into the Beat (Netflix Original)

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This (Netflix Original)

The Zookeeper’s Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel: The Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)

April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks Season 3

April 20

Izzy’s Koala World Season 2 (Netflix Original)

April 21

Zero (Netflix Original)

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix Original)

Stowaway (Netflix Original)

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone (Netflix Original)

Tell Me When (Netflix Original)

April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma (Netflix Original)

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 28

Sexify (Netflix Original)

Headspace Guide to Sleep (Netflix Original)

April 29

Things Heard & Seen (Netflix Original)

Yasuke (Netflix Original)

April 30

The Innocent (Netflix Original)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix Original)

Pet Stars (Netflix Original)

The Unremarkable Juanquini Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dates to be announced:

The Disciple (Netflix Original)

Searching for Sheela (Netflix Original)

