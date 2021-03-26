Netflix next month (April 2021) plans to add 84 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 52 originals.
The new titles will include Concrete Cowboy, a Netflix original dramatic movie starring Idris Elba as a Philadelphia dad who introduces his estranged 15-year-old son (Caleb McLaughlin) to the close-knit world of urban horse riding; Shadow and Bone, a Netflix original fantasy series starring Jessie Mei Li as an orphan child who has special magical powers that could set the world free from the evil Shadow Fold; Dolly Parton: a MusiCares Tribute, a Netflix original concert featuring A-list performers such as Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry singing the praises of the great Dolly; This Is a Robbery, a Netflix original docuseries about an art heist in Boston in the 1990s; and Thunder Force, a Netflix original comedy film starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as accidental superheroes.
Also notable: Stowaway, a Netflix original sci-fi film starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette as astronauts who discover an accidental passenger after takeoff; Worn Stories, a Netflix original documentary on the amazing tales that clothes (yes, clothes) could tell; The Serpent, a Netflix original dramatic series based on a real-life serial killer in Thailand; season two of The Circle, a Netflix original reality series in which contestants are trapped in apartments and can only communicate through a computer program. (Sounds like pandemic living to me.); and Life In Color With David Attenborough, a Netflix original documentary chronicling how animals use color to survive in the wild.
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in April 2021 to Netflix:
April 1
Magical Andes Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Prank Encounters Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Tersanjung the Movie (Netflix Original)
Worn Stories (Netflix Original)
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles Season 1
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
April 2
Concrete Cowboy (Netflix Original)
Just Say Yes (Netflix Original)
Madame Claude (Netflix Original)
The Serpent (Netflix Original)
Sky High (Netflix Original)
April 3
Escape from Planet Earth
April 4
What Lies Below
April 5
Coded Bias
Family Reunion Part 3 (Netflix Original)
April 6
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (Netflix Original)
April 7
The Big Day Collection 2 (Netflix Original)
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (Netflix Original)
Snabba Cash (Netflix Original)
This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Netflix Original)
The Wedding Coach (Netflix Original)
April 8
The Way of the Househusband (Netflix Original)
April 9
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (Netflix Original)
Night in Paradise (Netflix Original)
Thunder Force (Netflix Original)
April 10
The Stand-In
April 11
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
April 12
New Gods: Nezha Reborn (Netflix Original)
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn Seasons 1-4
April 13
The Baker and the Beauty Season 1
Mighty Express Season 3 (Netflix Original)
My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix Original)
April 14
The Circle Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Netflix Original)
Law School (Netflix Original)
The Soul (Netflix Original)
Why Did You Kill Me? (Netflix Original)
April 15
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die (Netflix Original)
April 16
Arlo the Alligator Boy (Netflix Original)
Ajeeb Daastaans (Netflix Original)
Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
Crimson Peak
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Mexico Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Into the Beat (Netflix Original)
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This (Netflix Original)
The Zookeeper’s Wife
April 18
Luis Miguel: The Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)
April 19
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks Season 3
April 20
Izzy’s Koala World Season 2 (Netflix Original)
April 21
Zero (Netflix Original)
April 22
Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix Original)
Stowaway (Netflix Original)
April 23
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone (Netflix Original)
Tell Me When (Netflix Original)
April 27
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma (Netflix Original)
Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 4 (Netflix Original)
April 28
Sexify (Netflix Original)
Headspace Guide to Sleep (Netflix Original)
April 29
Things Heard & Seen (Netflix Original)
Yasuke (Netflix Original)
April 30
The Innocent (Netflix Original)
The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix Original)
Pet Stars (Netflix Original)
The Unremarkable Juanquini Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Dates to be announced:
The Disciple (Netflix Original)
Searching for Sheela (Netflix Original)
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann