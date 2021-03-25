The last weekend in March will offer a sparser selection of films than normal, but what’s coming is sufficiently special to warrant spending a few extra hours inside.

The movies coming this Friday through Sunday on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon and Disney+ include:

* Croupier, a 1998 dramatic film (on Netflix) starring Clive Owen (The Knick) as a struggling writer who takes a job in a casino to make ends meet. But his life is dealt an unexpected hand when he falls for a beautiful and larcenous woman. Rottentomatoes.com gives the movie a score of 96 out of a possible 100, based on 57 reviews.

* A Week Away, a Netflix original family musical film about two star-crossed teens (Bailee Madison, Kevin Quinn) in a Christian summer camp.

* Bad Trip. a Netflix original comedy film starring Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery as two best friends who take a road trip to Florida so one can express his love for his high school crush.

* Tina, a HBO original documentary about the rocky life of music icon Tina Turner. The film chronicles the singer’s abusive marriage to Ike Turner and her subsequent stardom as a solo artist.

* Gnomeo and Juliet, a 2011 Disney (on Disney+) animated movie for kids featuring garden gnomes playing the roles in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Okay, may sound crazy, but Rotten Tomatoes says the film “is much more fun than any movie about garden gnomes has a right to be.”

Here is the complete list of new films coming this weekend to the top streaming services:

Netflix

Friday, March 26

A Week Away (Netflix Original)

Bad Trip (Netflix Original)

Croupier

HBO Max

Friday, March 26

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

Sunday, March 27

Tina, Documentary Film Premiere (HBO)

Hulu

Friday, March 26

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Disney+

Friday, March 26

Gnomeo and Juliet

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is not debuting any new movies this weekend.

